'It's my way of dealing with climate change:' Windsor man cleans up Gateway Park

For Alex Conroy, the amount of trash at his neighbouring green space — Gateway Park — had become too much to ignore.

Ale Conroy thinks that a lot of the garbage that ends up in Gateway Park comes from the nearby dollar store. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Conroy has been litter collecting for about four years, but his recent stint at the park has yielded vast amounts of garbage.

"Last Monday I started out with about 35 bags ... Now it's close to 50," he told CBC News.

Gateway Park is a linear green space that runs from Riverside Drive to Wyandotte Street. In 2021, the city struck a 99-year deal with the Detroit River Tunnel Company that would see the city maintain and revitalize the area.

Getting outside

Since the pandemic, Conroy said that he's found it harder and harder to get outside for fresh air.

"With the whole work from home thing, it's harder to get out I feel," he said.

As a result of his efforts, he's found some support from the community.

"You do get some support from the community, as people walk by they tend to encourage you ... It's sort of soothing, it is nice to walk through here."

Jim Leether, waste collections contracts and operations administrator for the City of Windsor, wants litter collecting volunteers to be safe as they help their community. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Jim Leether is waste collections contracts and operations administrator for the City of Windsor. He helps to run the city's Clean Sweep program, which wants to encourage individuals clean up their communities.

He said that there has been more uptake in this program since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

"It's a great program .. We've seen a jump in numbers from last year to this year [and] it's a great way to get out and enjoy the weather, and participate in the community," Leether said.

Garbage bags and gloves are just some of the gear that the annual Clean Sweep program can provide. (Mike Evans/CBC)

The annual program also provides garbage bags, gloves and safety advise — especially when navigating settings where there could be objects that are sharp or overly heavy.

I don't really know what else to do about climate change, and it's worrying - Alex Conroy

But, Leether said that residents should always be careful when out litter picking and, if in doubt, they should report any hazardous garbage to the city, who can always help to dispose it.

Climate conscious

For Conroy, litter collecting is a way he can remain conscious of various environmental crises.

"I don't really know what else to do about climate change, and it's worrying," he said. "Picking up garbage isn't really changing anything about the parts per million in the atmosphere that I think people should be worried about a lot more than they are ... This is just my way of dealing with it."

But, soon Conroy will be joining forces with local nonprofit climate group Windsor for Change to engage in another litter pick up on April 27.

"I've been doing this for four years, but this is the first time I've partnered with Windsor of Change and they have more broad information about climate change," he said.

"A group effort would really go a long way."