Son allegedly steals mom's gas, charged with mischief: police

A Dresden, Ont., man has been charged with mischief after police say he stole fuel from his mother.

A woman attended a Chatham-Kent gas station and realized she had damage to her gas tank.

Police investigated and determined the woman's son had drilled a hole in the gas tank of his mother's vehicle while it was parked in a Dresden driveway.

The 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.