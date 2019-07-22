Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Son allegedly steals mom's gas, charged with mischief: police

A Dresden man has been charged with mischief after he stole fuel from his mother. 

A woman attended a Chatham-Kent gas station and realized she had damage to her gas tank

CBC News ·
A Dresden man has been charged with mischief after he stole fuel from his mother.  (Chatham-Kent Police Service)

A Dresden, Ont., man has been charged with mischief after police say he stole fuel from his mother. 

A woman attended a Chatham-Kent gas station and realized she had damage to her gas tank. 

Police investigated and determined the woman's son had drilled a hole in the gas tank of his mother's vehicle while it was parked in a Dresden driveway. 

The 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories