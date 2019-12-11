Southwestern Ontario gas prices 'stable' says expert

Southwestern Ontario residents have been doing double-takes at the gas pump in the last week — and not because prices are high.

Prices are as low as $1.01 per litre in Windsor this week, which one expert attributes to a decrease in demand.

"We're heading into a period of almost unprecedented stable prices," said Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

"Here in Canada, there is plenty of supply and demand is static. The Canadian dollar remains stable."

McTeague said no one saw these "average" gas prices coming.

"We thought it would be at least as expensive as last year," said McTeague. "The carbon tax came when oil dropped to a $65 benchmark."

According to McTeague, there will be a seven or eight cent increase in the spring, as the summer blend of fuel is more expensive because it requires a change in composition.

McTeague doesn't expect a significant jump in fuel prices for the holiday season.