Windsorites decry 'ridiculous' gas prices in the city

Driving in Windsor is steadily becoming more expensive, as gas prices in the city — like elsewhere in Canada — continue to climb.

"The gas prices are ridiculous, and they're only going to get worse," said Jeremy White as he gassed up his vehicle in the city on Monday.

According to the website GasBuddy, regular gas in Windsor cost about $1.49 per litre on Monday (the cheapest gas was $1.489 per litre).

White said he'd never seen prices this high in his nearly 20 years of driving.

"These taxes that they keep putting on us, and it's only going to make it worse for us middle-class people," he said.

The gas prices are hitting those who make a living driving very hard, said Windsor cab driver Thair Alfaris.

"Most of the cab drivers, they're not making money right now," he said. "A lot of them quit, except if it's your own car, you have to keep driving."

"The company, they charge us a weekly lease, and whether you drive, or whether you park the car, you have to pay."

Connor Cassidy said he hasn't been driving for too long, and was paying 70 or 80 cents a litre when he started.

"Sometimes it went up over a dollar, but that was really rare," he said. "Nowadays, I haven't seen it below a dollar in over a year."

