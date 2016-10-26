Homes evacuated after gas line hit on Riverside Drive

Windsor Fire and Rescue is evacuating homes in the immediate vicinity of a gas line strike.

The fire service tweeted the notice around 9:45 a.m. for homes near the 8300 block of Riverside Drive E.

Gas line strike 8300 block of Riverside Dr E, homes in immediate area being evacuated, please stay clear of the area. *JL —@WindsorFire1

People are being asked to avoid the area.