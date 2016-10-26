Skip to Main Content
Homes evacuated after gas line hit on Riverside Drive
Homes in the 8300 block of Riverside Drive E. are being evacuated.

Fire officials asking people to stay away from the area

Windsor Fire and Rescue is evacuating homes in the immediate vicinity of a gas line strike.

The fire service tweeted the notice around 9:45 a.m. for homes near the 8300 block of Riverside Drive E. 

People are being asked to avoid the area.

