Homes evacuated after gas line hit on Riverside Drive
Homes in the 8300 block of Riverside Drive E. are being evacuated.
Fire officials asking people to stay away from the area
Windsor Fire and Rescue is evacuating homes in the immediate vicinity of a gas line strike.
The fire service tweeted the notice around 9:45 a.m. for homes near the 8300 block of Riverside Drive E.
Gas line strike 8300 block of Riverside Dr E, homes in immediate area being evacuated, please stay clear of the area. *JL—@WindsorFire1
People are being asked to avoid the area.
