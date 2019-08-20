Four buildings evacuated after gas line struck in west Windsor

Windsor fire officials were asking people to avoid the 2100 block of Continental Avenue after a gas line was struck.

Enbridge Gas is on scene and has now allowed people from four previously evacuated buildings to return.

According to Enbridge, the leak was caused by construction in the area.

Gas line strike in the 2100 block of Continental fire and Enbridge on scene, please stay away from the area. *JL —@WindsorFire1

"Repairs will be made today and gas service should be restored to affected customers late this afternoon," said Leanne McNaughton, media relations for Enbridge. "There is no impact to traffic at this time."