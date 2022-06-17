Windsor non-profit asking gardeners to share their harvest with those in need

A non-profit group in Windsor that helps people experiencing food insecurity has launched a campaign to get local gardeners to help grow food for their outreach programs.

The Street Angels of Windsor-Essex deliver meals to people experiencing homelessness and they run a food bank at the St. Augustine Anglican church on Wyandotte Street East.

They have launched the Plant-a-Row campaign to get gardeners to donate rows of veggies to their organization to help the needy.

"We want people to have an opportunity to help in a way that's convenient to them. I think a lot of people want to help, but they don't always know how," said co-director Merissa Mills.

Mills says once the veggies are harvested the gardeners are asked to bring the food to the church. Street Angels has reached out to the community via social media and so far have one participant.

Christine Paris is a teacher and has also founded an organization to feed those in need. She is donating the summer harvest from a garden plot she is growing at the Community Garden at the UHC Hub of Opportunity.

"Food insecurity is more of an issue not just for those who are unemployed, but for those who are employed, but underemployed because of the cost of living at this time," said Paris.

Christine Paris of the Serenity Song Community Associations waters some of the vegetables she is growing for the Plant-a-Row campaign. (Dale Molnar/CBC )

Dean Christie, the director of finance at the UHC Hub of Opportunities, says there aren't enough fresh fruits and vegetables at food banks.

"I think that it's a very important concept because right now a lot of people need fresh fruits and vegetables, and this is one way of helping or assisting them to obtain that," said Christie.

The Rotary Club of Windsor-Walkerville is donating $150 to the Plant-a-Row campaign to pay for markers gardeners can mark their rows with.

Information on how to participate is on the Street Angels Facebook page.