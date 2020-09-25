It's time to clean up the yard, master gardeners say

Many people in Windsor-Essex discovered gardening over the spring and summer while locked down with the pandemic.

With fears of going to the grocery store, some people tried their hand at vegetable gardens to produce their own tomatoes and peppers.

But according to master gardener Susan Kelsh, it's time to pull out the plants.

"Because you don't want pests and weeds coming back in your vegetable garden," said Kelsh, who is with the Essex-Windsor Master Gardeners group.

It's a matter of preference, but Kelsh and master gardener coordinator Susan Boucher say don't cut the perennials totally back because they provide a place for beneficial insects to spend the winter.

Watch: Susan Boucher shows how to spray plants for bugs

Boucher explains how to spray for bugs in indoor plants that were left outside in the summer. 2:13

"They will nest in the centre, in the pith," said Boucher. "These are beneficial insects that we need in our gardens for pollination in the spring."

They also suggest leaving some flowering perennials for a while to allow the bees and butterflies to continue to get their food.

Master gardener Susan Kelsh examines a perenniel in her garden for destructive insects. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

If you buy perennials this time of year but don't know where to plant them, Kelsh suggests keeping them in pots and dig them into your empty vegetable garden over the winter.

"This way the roots don't freeze in the winter they're protected by the soil," said Kelsh.

Boucher suggests cutting annuals back leaving the roots in the soil rather than yanking them completely out.

"They will decompose during the winter and they will help feed your soil and all the little habitants in there," she said.

Boucher says don't be afraid to put indoor plants outdoors for the spring and summer, but this time of year spray the plants with a miticide and insecticide that is mixed with water to kill any bugs you don't want to bring into your house.

She says once the plants and soil are thoroughly sprayed, the plant should be left to drip dry in a garage or shed before it's brought into the house for the winter.

Master gardener Susan Boucher examines an indoor plant before bringing it inside for the winter. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"If you leave it outside more bugs are just going to come back into it," said Boucher.

Kelsh says this is a good time to over-seed your lawn to get rid of the bald patches, but pruning trees should be left for colder weather when they are dormant.

She also said to wait until colder weather to prune hydrangeas.