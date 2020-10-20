Marijuana hidden in garbage truck seized at Blue Water Bridge

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized over 1,000 pounds of marijuana hidden in a garbage truck which was trying to cross the border at Sarnia's Blue Water Bridge Sunday evening.

The driver of the truck told a CBP officer that he was transporting municipal trash to New Boston, Michigan. The officer referred the driver to a secondary inspection, where officers found the marijuana in garbage bags loaded into the back of the truck.

"Traffickers will use any means to attempt to transport illegal narcotics across our borders," said April Donaghy, acting port director at the Port Huron Area Port of Entry, in a press release.

"Our officers are highly trained to spot inconsistencies, and I'm proud of their actions leading to such a significant seizure."

CBP is reporting a significant increase in the amount of narcotics seized at Michigan ports of entry in the past 12 months.