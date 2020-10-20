Skip to Main Content
Marijuana hidden in garbage truck seized at Blue Water Bridge
Windsor

Marijuana hidden in garbage truck seized at Blue Water Bridge

United States Customs and Border Protection officers found over 1,000 pounds of marijuana concealed in a trash hauler which was trying to cross Blue Water Bridge into Michigan.

United States border officers found over 1,000 pounds of marijuana concealed in trash bags

CBC News ·
The trash hauler which held the concealed marijuana (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized over 1,000 pounds of marijuana hidden in a garbage truck which was trying to cross the border at Sarnia's Blue Water Bridge Sunday evening.

The driver of the truck told a CBP officer that he was transporting municipal trash to New Boston, Michigan. The officer referred the driver to a secondary inspection, where officers found the marijuana in garbage bags loaded into the back of the truck. 

"Traffickers will use any means to attempt to transport illegal narcotics across our borders," said April Donaghy, acting port director at the Port Huron Area Port of Entry, in a press release.

"Our officers are highly trained to spot inconsistencies, and I'm proud of their actions leading to such a significant seizure."

CBP is reporting a significant increase in the amount of narcotics seized at Michigan ports of entry in the past 12 months.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now