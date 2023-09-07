Dirty diaper disposal idea stinks, says Windsor daycare provider

The collection of regular garbage in Windsor will go bi-weekly in 2025 to accommodate the new organic waste pickup program. But what to do about dirty diapers?

"I like the idea of the free diaper disposal at the at the public drop off," Coun. Mark McKenzie said at a council meeting this week, after hearing a few suggestions from environmental services manager Anne Marie Albidone.

But Michelle Renaud, who is a licensed at-home daycare provider, thinks the idea stinks. She can end up with 100 dirty diapers a week and refuses to put them in her car to drive them to the transfer station.

"Not going to happen — too far and just a lot of work," said Renaud, who lives in the west end.

Michelle Renaud is an at-home day care provider who wants to see garbage pickup to continue weekly. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"We need pick up every week and I think the rodent problem too, right? Like, I think that's a big part of it," said Renaud. "And the smell I think that's a big part of it."

But Albidone says there are other alternatives the city will consider that other cities already provide.

Anne Marie Albidone is the manager of environmental services. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"So some of them require residents to register for a special collection that they would get weekly for diaper collection or incontinence," said Albidone. "Others offer a bag tag system. So we're looking at a variety of options to deal with those types of products and to see which ones would be best suited for Windsor now."

The changes to the collection schedule won't take affect until spring of 2025 at the earliest.

The city plans to pick up organic waste weekly and increase the frequency of yard waste collection, making it bi-weekly from April to November.

The recycling schedule remains the same.

Essex County Council still has to decide how it will handle the waste pickup schedule.

