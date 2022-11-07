Content
Windsor

City of Windsor expects to collect 5,000 more tonnes of residential garbage this year

According to a budget variance report going to Windsor city council Wednesday, the city expects to collect 11.25 per cent more residential garbage by year's end, resulting in a $575,000 cost overrun.

Dale Molnar · CBC News ·
Garbage pails filled with garbage sit at the curb on University Ave. W. waiting for pickup.
The City of Windsor expects to pick up 11.25 per cent more residential trash by the end of the year. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

According to a report going to Windsor city council Wednesday the environmental services department expects to collect 5,000 tonnes of residential garbage more than originally budgeted for.

That will result in a cost over run of $575,000.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie says we need to divert more garbage from landfill.
Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie says we need to divert more garbage from landfill. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"There could be all kinds of reasons for that, but just in general, we have had an increase in the number of homes in the city of Windsor. That increase year over year is about 2.3 per cent," said Anne-Marie Albidone, manager of environmental services for the city.

But Albidone adds the additional trash could also be attributed to consumer behaviour — the type of goods people have been buying have been creating more refuse.

She said they have ruled out the pandemic as the cause because more people are returning to work. She said council may deal with the cost over run with budget stabilization funds.

Meanwhile, Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie, who also sits on the Windsor-Essex County Environment Committee and on the board of the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA), says Windsor-Essex residents need to do a better job of diverting waste from the landfill.

Garbage bins wait at the curb on Curry Ave.
Garbage bins wait at the curb on Curry Ave. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"We certainly need to do a better job in terms of helping to educate the public around the different types of waste that can go into the recycling stream," said McKenzie, pointing to an app people can download that can identify what can be recycled and what can't.

Even though McKenzie said the amount of increased waste going to the regional landfill isn't likely to shorten the lifespan of the landfill, which is expected to reach capacity in 2040, both McKenzie and EWSWA manager Michelle Bishop feel an organic waste diversion program will go a long way to lengthening the lifespan.

"There is an opportunity to divert that organic waste and take that material out of the landfill. So we always welcome any changes that potentially could lengthen the lifespan of our landfill," said Bishop.

An organic waste program is expected to be in place by 2025. All the waste generated in Windsor Essex will go to be processed by Seacliff Energy in Leamington. Details on how the waste will be picked up is still being worked out.

Albidone also warns residents that any time the city has to pick up and take to landfill more garbage, it costs taxpayers more.

