Garbage collection workers vote in favour of strike action, if required

Garbage collection workers in Windsor are willing to strike if necessary.

Unifor is negotiating its first contract with garbage collection workers from Green Life Environmental Services (GFL), a company the City of Windsor hired eight years ago.

Doug Boughner, 3rd vice president for Unifor Local 444, says members voted in favour of strike action if required, by 78 per cent.

The strike authorization vote was held Sunday morning.

"There are no plans for any strike action at this time, as we are still actively bargaining and moving forward," Boughner said in an e-mail to CBC.

Boughner said both sides continue to meet, and he believes they each have the same goals in mind. To him, that means 'a fair agreement without a work stoppage.'

He said workers want wage improvements. They currently earn between $16 and $21 an hour.

They also want a better relationship with their employer, he explained.

The union plans on meeting with the company again Monday, and Tuesday.