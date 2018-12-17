Woman assaulted on Ganatchio Trail in 2017 has died

The victim of what police described at the time as a "vicious attack" on the Ganatchio Trail in Windsor last year has died.

Anne Widholm, who was 75 when she was attacked, died on Saturday night.

"She was a faithful and beloved member of our church, Riverside Baptist, and we will miss her dearly," said Pastor Brandon Taylor.

Widholm was attacked October 8, 2017 in an assault that sent her to hospital in critical condition.

Police originally charged 21-year-old Habibullah Ahmadi with aggravated assault but later added a charge of attempted murder.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January.

People rallied around Widholm following the attack, organizing a clean-up day and a community walk to show solidarity.

Mayor Drew Dilkens called the attack "a terrible, tragic, unfortunate event" at the time.

That month the Riverside Baptist church cancelled a planned service at the church and held a prayer circle at the Little River parking lot, near the Ganatchio Trail.