The mother of Gabrielle Marie Vinall, a young woman missing from Windsor, is pleading with the public to help find her daughter.

On Thursday afternoon, Andrea North, who was supported by family, spoke to reporters at Windsor police headquarters in efforts to locate her 19-year-old daughter.

"She is very much loved," a tearful North said as she attempted to compose herself.

"All of her friends and family and everyone who's had the pleasure of knowing her over time, want more than anything for her to come home where we are reunited once again."

Andrea North pleads for the return of her missing daughter, Gabrielle Marie Vinall. (Dale Molnar/CBC News)

Vinall hasn't been seen or heard from since Jan. 6. She was reported missing on Jan. 13

She is a five-foot-seven white woman with a thin build, hazel eyes,and shoulder-length reddish-brown hair.

"She's well known in the downtown area," Staff Sgt. Ted Novak said. "When the investigation began, we found out the last time she was seen, was actually by a police officer walking northbound down Glengarry Avenue."

Novak said investigators have received very few tips to date.

"Our concern is that she's missed some important anniversary dates for family that she normally keeps and she hasn't had that," Novak said. "She hasn't had any social media activity and we're also looking into her financial activity, which has been non-existent at this point."

Police believe she may be out of the area.

"That's why we're reaching out to the media to expand our search to the rest of the province and possibly," Novak said.

"She's vulnerable, clearly. She's 19 years old, born in 2003. So that is a concern, to be honest."

If you see her or have information, please call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to finding Vinall. Call 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.