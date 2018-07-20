1,068 individuals accessed the Furniture Bank in the last year

A year after it fought to reopen, the Furniture Bank in Windsor has become fully self-sustaining and is celebrating its success.

The Furniture Bank, operated by Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex, has developed relationships with seven partners to ensure its services are being provided to those who need it most.

In the last year, 1,068 individuals including 257 children under the age of 12 have received furniture from the bank.

"It's a lot of families," said Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex executive director Fiona Coughlin.

When the Furniture Bank reopened, it began as a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity and the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative, as well as Matthew House Windsor. The list of partners now includes Hiatus House, the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families, as well as WEFiGHT, Family Services Windsor-Essex and Victim Services of Windsor and Essex County.

"We noticed that the number one reason reported, when we asked clients why they were accessing the Furniture Bank, was fleeing an abusive situation," said Coughlin, noting that's reflected by the partners involved.

The Furniture Bank, which is supplied entirely by community donations, serves people in "critical" need, which Coughlin described as those exiting the shelter system or those who are newcomers to the city.

"We want to set them up for success," said Coughlin. "We want to see them get housed and stay housed."

According to Coughlin, people most often rely on the Furniture Bank for couches, chairs and kitchen sets. One of the items they can't provide, however, is beds.

"We can only take frames, for hygiene reasons," said Coughlin, adding that the Furniture Bank has been looking for a corporate partner to provide beds for their clients.

The bank relaunched in 2018 through funds from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.