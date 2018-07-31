'It was eerie,' funnel clouds confirmed in Windsor area for third day in a row

Tim Armaly looked above his house in Tecumseh to spot a pair of apparent funnel clouds forming in his neighbourhood.

"My son climbed up on the side of the house and he said there was actually two," said Armaly, who has never seen anything like this in his life before.

video of funnel clouds

"It was eery because there was no wind, maybe light wind — very calm," he said, adding he thought there would be more wind.

He's one of a number of people in the Tecumseh area reported funnel clouds in the sky Tuesday evening.

These sightings are the third day in a row.

On Sunday in Chatham-Kent there was a brief tornado warning. On Monday, funnel clouds were reported in south Windsor, with the absence of any weather warnings from Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder confirmed there were two funnel clouds formed in Tecumseh, however, they dissipated quickly and weren't a concern.

He said they were a "brief funnel cloud event, similar to the ones the past couple of days."

Apparent funnel clouds spotted in Lakeshore Monday evening. (Janis Stammler/Submitted)

Saw 2 Funnel clouds on my back deck in Tecumseh Ontario

Flisfeder said the weather agency is not expecting any more funnel clouds to form on Tuesday night.

The current forecast for the Windsor-Essex area says there's a risk of thunderstorm Tuesday evening and after midnight. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of heavy rain in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

What appeared to be funnel clouds were spotted in Tecumseh at around 5:30 p.m. (Lynnsey Lauzon/Submitted)

Armlay said it lasted around five minutes before the clouds broke up. At the time of his sightings, there was no weather alerts issued by Environment Canada.

"I think just for the sake of people who are seeing these things there should be some sort of warning that you might be seeing funnel clouds and there's minimum chance of these turning into tornadoes so don't be alarmed," he said.

"I think they should have put out something."