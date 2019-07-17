Funnel cloud spotted near Leamington
Environment Canada says funnel clouds could appear near Chatham-Kent, Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex, informing residents that a funnel cloud was spotted near Leamington, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.
According to the weather agency, "conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds today."
Funnel clouds are created by "weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms," according to Environment Canada.
"This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground," reads an excerpt from an Environment Canada weather advisory. "However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado."
The weather agency added to treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously and prepare to take shelter.
Environment Canada said that isolated showers and a brief thunderstorm could occur in the region.
