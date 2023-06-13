Funnel clouds possible today in Windsor area, says Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory warning of the chance for funnel clouds in the Windsor, Ont., area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

"Conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds," the advisory said.

"These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms."

Two funnel clouds spotted near St. Joachim in 2018. (Submitted by Linda Fehr)

Weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground, Environment Canada says, but there is still a chance rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

"Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances."

The weather agency says to treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously and take shelter if needed.