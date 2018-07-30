Environment Canada monitoring funnel clouds in Windsor area

Funnel clouds are popping up around south Windsor as of Monday afternoon and Environment Canada is continuing to monitor the situation.

The weather agency has not issued a weather statement or warning for a tornado for the region. The forecast continues to anticipate a risk of a thunderstorm with wind becoming east at 20 km/h in the afternoon.

There is a thunderstorm watch for Chatham-Kent in effect.

Meteorologist Gerald Chang said funnel clouds become tornadoes when they touch the ground.

"If they stay aloft, then they are ominous looking, but they're not really causing impact," he said.

Amy Lynn saw a funnel cloud in the south Windsor area on Monday afternoon. 0:14

Chang said if people are sighting funnel clouds, they should upload them to social media with the hashtag #ONstorm. And if there are reports of them touching ground, Environment Canada wants to know.

If they turn into a tornado, Chang reminds people to take shelter immediately and try to stay in an interior room in their home or in a building.

Tracey Sauer spotted a funnel cloud Monday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m. in Chatham-Kent. 0:06

On Sunday, people in Chatham-Kent reported sightings of funnel clouds that did not touch the ground as well.

Environment Canada briefly had a tornado warning in effect for Chatham-Kent on Sunday.