Funnel clouds form over Windsor Monday, but no reports of a touch-down
Here are some of your photos of Windsor's funnel cloud
Something in the sky had people in Windsor nervously grabbing their cameras.
The ominous clouds was seen over the south and east ends of the city, just before 4 p.m. on Monday.
Environment Canada had no reports of funnel clouds touching the ground, and it never issued any weather watches or warnings.
Meteorologist Gerald Cheng said these types of funnel clouds are benign.
"They are harmless as long as they don't touch the ground, and that's what we want to stress, because if they stay aloft, then they are ominous-looking, but they're not really causing impact," she said.
Chang said if people are sighting funnel clouds, they should upload them to social media with the hashtag #ONstorm. And if there are reports of them touching ground, Environment Canada wants to know.
Funnel clouds were also seen in Chatham-Kent.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.