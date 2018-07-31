Skip to Main Content
Funnel clouds form over Windsor Monday, but no reports of a touch-down
Something in the sky had people in Windsor nervously grabbing their cameras.

Here are some of your photos of Windsor's funnel cloud

Amanda White snapped this photo of a funnel cloud spotted over Windsor. (Submitted by Amanda White)

The ominous clouds was seen over the south and east ends of the city, just before 4 p.m. on  Monday. 

Environment Canada had no reports of funnel clouds touching the ground, and it never issued any weather watches or warnings.

Daniel Gallant snapped this shot of the cloud on Howard Avenue near North Townline Road. (Submitted by Danielle Gallant)

Meteorologist Gerald Cheng said these types of funnel clouds are benign. 

Tracey Sauer spotted a funnel cloud Monday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m. in Chatham-Kent. 0:06
Janine Johnston snapped this photo of the cloud over Seven Lakes Golf Course. (Submitted by Janine Johnston)

"They are harmless as long as they don't touch the ground, and that's what we want to stress, because if they stay aloft, then they are ominous-looking, but they're not really causing impact," she said. 

Environment Canada did not have a Tornado watch or warning issued on Monday. But funnel clouds were spotted over the city. (Submitted by Jana Bigras LeBoeuf)

Chang said if people are sighting funnel clouds, they should upload them to social media with the hashtag #ONstorm. And if there are reports of them touching ground, Environment Canada wants to know.

Heather Panchyshak snapped this shot on Windsor's east end. (Submitted by Heather Panchyshak)

Funnel clouds were also seen in Chatham-Kent.

Amy Lynn saw a funnel cloud in the south Windsor area on Monday afternoon. 0:14
The oddly-shaped cloud was captured by Ann Fisher (Submitted by Ann Fisher)
(Submitted by Joel McGonigal)
