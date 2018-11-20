Funeral arrangements set for Michelle Prince, wife of former mayor

Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for Michelle Prince, a high-profile chiropractor in Windsor and the wife of former mayor Eddie Francis.

Prince​ was a well-known member of the Windsor community who was very public with her cancer journey. She died November 18 at the age of 46.

A private visitation for family and close friends is set for Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Public visitation is set for Thursday from 11 to 2 p.m. and again from 4 to 8 p.m. at Heritage Park Alliance Church.

An open funeral will take place 10 a.m. Friday at Corpus Christi Parish.