Funeral held for LaSalle victim of Hurricane Dorian
Nearly 200 family and friends gathered at Assumption Church Monday morning to hold a memorial mass for Alishia Liolli, who died Sept. 1, 2019 amid the widespread devastation from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
Liolli, 27 was born and raised in LaSalle before studying at Toronto's Ryerson University, where she got involved with the Every Child Counts (EEC) school program in the Bahamas.
Liolli returned home each summer to work as a support worker for the Autism Services Inc. Bruce Awad Summer Program, something she was committed to since 2013.
Included in the funeral details on the Family First website, Liolli is described as a 'loving and devoted' mother to Evans, cherished companion to Cialin Dany and a "dear step-mother" to Kescianna and Adrea Dany, and Lubin Pierre.
"She was compassionate and giving; she went above and beyond to help everyone. she leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness," said the Family First obituary.
A memorial visitation was held Sunday.
