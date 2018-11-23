Windsor police asking for more than $5M increase in 2019 budget

Windsor police will be asking city council for a budget increase of more than $5 million for 2019.

If approved, the police force's budget would jump 6.4 per cent — from $83,943,525 in 2018 to $89,292,971 in 2019.

The increase of more than $5.3 million consists of three components.

$2.8 million for 24 additional officers.

$1.5 million for a raise coming to all officers as part of a collective agreement.

$1 million to create an equipment replacement reserve fund.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, who also serves as chairman of the WPS board, said the increase is necessary to ensure the safety of people in the downtown core.

"Police officers aren't inexpensive. Public safety is not inexpensive. In fact, it's the biggest service that we provide in terms of costs in the city," said Dilkens, adding it's "required" and "we need it."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says if you want to be a police officer, now is a good time to apply. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

12 of the 24 positions have already been approved, while requests for 12 more officers will be forwarded to the city during budget deliberations.

In September, the Windsor Police Service said it would increase foot patrols to address the increase of crime in the downtown core. On Thursday, Windsor police said the move has been extremely effective.

"We're hearing the feedback loud and clear from the BIA, the board of education, residents in the downtown core — that they want to see the high visibility ... The 24 additional bodies are going to go a long way in that regard," said Frederick.

According to statistics released by Windsor police, 82 people were arrested in October. In that same month, they pursued 29 warrants and eight of those people where sent back to the jurisdiction where their warrants originated.

Windsor police chief Al Frederick says the force is using 'data analysis' to allocate foot patrols accordingly. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

On Thursday, Frederick also also reaffirmed his opposition to supervised injection sites in downtown Windsor, saying other communities have seen an increase in crime near the sites.

Frederick also said he remains opposed to officers carrying Naloxone kits.

In terms of driving offences, Windsor police said they haven't noticed a spike in impaired driving occurrences since the legalization of cannabis in October.