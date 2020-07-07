Nearly $49M invested in Windsor and Tecumseh transit systems

Transit projects in Windsor and Tecumseh are getting a financial boost from all three levels of government, with $49 million earmarked Tuesday for ten projects in the region.

The funding, which includes a $25.1 million contribution by the City of Windsor and more than $580,000 by the Town of Tecumseh, will be used to improve transit infrastructure in the region and encourage active transportation through bike lanes and walking paths.

"I'm committed to helping make our community as accessible as possible for everyone," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a press release.

Dilkens added that the new funding will help the city "deliver on a promise to create new routes, more direct connections, extended hours, economic growth, improved customer service," all of which will "meet the needs of our growing community, while reducing the stress on our environment."

In Windsor, the funding will be used for several projects, including:

Replace 16 Transit Windsor buses with 19 new ones.

Rehabilitate and improve 14 kilometres of sidewalks.

Construct more than 4 km of bike lanes and new sidewalks on Grand Marais Road.

Install three pedestrian crossings at Drouillard Road at Richmond Street, University Avenue West at Patricia Street and Lauzon Road at Clairview Avenue.

Construct and rehabilitate more than 3 km of designated bike lanes and more than 3 km of sidewalks along the Cabana Road corridor.

Construct 220 metres of new bike lanes and sidewalks on each side of Dougall Avenue, between Ouellette Place and Eugenie Street.

Construct four active transportation corridors, which include sidewalks, bicycle lanes, multi-use trails and pedestrian bridges, located on existing transit routes throughout the city.

Develop a design study to inform upgrades to various components of transit stops throughout Windsor, including installing 100 new passenger shelters, upgrading existing passenger shelters, creating accessible design upgrades for multiple transit stops, adding new bike facilities and new signage at various transit stops.

A design study to assess the costs of improving the city's public transit system, as well as the installation of new signage and decals for the re-branding of the system, new route scheduling software and developing an intelligent transportation system.

According to a statement from Dilkens' office, some of the projects listed are already underway and others are expected to be completed this fiscal year.

Funding for the Town of Tecumseh will be used to build a new 3 km, 2.4 metre-wide multi-purpose pathway that will link Tecumseh Hamlet to the Tecumseh Transit Service.

Design of the pathway will be done in 2021, while construction is planned for 2022, according to an email from Tecumseh's Manager of Strategic Initiatives Lesley Reeves.

"We are excited to get this project underway in the next year and provide residents with better opportunities to access and use the transit service and stay active," Mayor of Tecumseh Gary McNamara said in a press release.

In total, the Canadian government is investing more than $12.6 million through its Public Transit Infrastructure stream, while the provincial government is investing more than $10.5 million.