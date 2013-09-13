Another frost is forecast for Monday night, and that will only compound problems being faced by fruit growers in our area.

Leslie Huffman and her husband own The Fruit Wagon and have 14 hectares of fruit trees near Harrow. She said the frost which hit the region Saturday morning already damaged their apples, and possibly their peaches.

"Our apple trees are not even in bloom yet ... you can just see the buds kind of opening," said Huffman. "They can take a touch of frost at that stage but the flower parts are the part that were damaged."

Huffman explained the pistols of the apple trees' flowers have been damaged, which means those flowers will not produce fruit. But now that the flowers are not in full bloom, it's difficult to see just how many have been damaged.

Peach tree flowers are in bloom, said Huffman, but it is difficult to see the damage there and they may not be able to tell how bad things are until mid-June.

The other problem with frost is that it creates misshapen fruit, or a frost ring around the bottom of apples, she said.

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Monday night, saying we can expect temperatures well below the freezing mark into Tuesday morning. Near or below freezing temperatures at night are expected to persist for much of the week as a cold air mass has settled into the area.

Doug Balsillie and Leslie Huffman Balsillie own The Fruit Wagon in Harrow. Leslie said their apple and peach trees were damaged over the weekend, and she hopes the blooms will survive the night. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

"We have, I would say, two more nights to get through and then the season is long," said Huffman.

"There's still lots of things — we always have nice thunderstorms hail all that stuff. So we were just very pleased with how healthy the bloom looked before this weekend. Looks like it was going to be a spectacular bloom and it won't be quite as good."

LISTEN| Hear more from Huffman on CBC's Windsor Morning:

The cold weekend put some farmers on alert. Leslie Huffman from The Fruit Wagon was anxious about her trees. 10:05

Huffman said most of the bloom is lost, but she is hopeful there isn't too much more damage.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Huffman said it's already been a difficult year for farmers. Another issue is a labour shortage at their farm as their Carribean workers have not arrived yet.

"All fruit growers are very worried and a bit discouraged," she said.

"Most of the vegetable growers have held off planting. There's a lot of discouragement with not getting the seasonal workers that they need. And I think some people are a little bit worried about markets. We're hoping the marketing system keeps working."

In the meantime, she's hired some local workers who have lost their jobs and trained them on trimming and caring for trees.