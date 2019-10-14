Skip to Main Content
Frost advisory for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Windsor

Frost advisory for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

A frost advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

National weather service advising people to cover up plants in frost-prone areas

CBC News ·
The weather service is advising people to cover up plants in frost-prone areas. (Colin Butler)

A frost advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to Environment Canada, people in the region should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions. 

The weather service is advising people to cover up plants in frost-prone areas, as the potential frost may damage some crops. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.