Frost advisory for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
A frost advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
National weather service advising people to cover up plants in frost-prone areas
A frost advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
According to Environment Canada, people in the region should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions.
The weather service is advising people to cover up plants in frost-prone areas, as the potential frost may damage some crops.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.