Frost advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Friday afternoon, warning residents that "temperatures are expected to drop to the freezing mark or below tonight."

The federal weather agency said residents should take steps to protect "frost-sensitive plants and trees."

Additionally, Environment Canada said "significant" rainfall is possible Saturday night through Sunday morning.

"A low pressure system will approach southern Ontario late Saturday with rain developing over the area Saturday afternoon," the agency said. "Rain, heavy at times, will continue through Saturday night into Sunday morning."

Approximately 30 millimetres to 50 millimetres of rain is possible, with the heaviest rainfall expected overnight Saturday.

"Gusty easterly to southeasterly winds up to 60 km/h are possible," said Environment Canada.