Frost advisory issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada warns 'frost may damage some crops'
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, warning "temperatures will drop below the freezing mark overnight Wednesday.
The weather authority warns "frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas."
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.
Wednesday night will see the low drop to -2 C. Expect a mainly sunny Thursday with a high of 10 C.
