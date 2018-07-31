Italy's Frosinone Calcio soccer team stops in Windsor before big matches

A top Italian soccer team visited Windsor this week, hosted by the Ciociaro Club.

Frosinone Calcio, a 'Serie A' professional club, was under an intense training schedule this week but some lucky fans had the opportunity to see a few of the players run drills on Tuesday at the club.

The field-time came after an elaborate banquet was held for the honorary guests Monday night.

Gianluca Pizzuto went table to table, playing his accordion for the visiting athletes Monday night at a banquet held for them.

"I was strolling table to table while they ate dinner. It was pretty cool to bring a bit of my heritage and culture and passion to play for them," he said.

Gianluca Pizzutl helped organize the team's visit to Windsor. He also played the accordion for them at a banquet held Monday night. (CBC)

Pizzuto was also part of the committee that's been working to bring the team here since May.

Meanwhile at the practice, big fans of the game were happy to have a chance to watch the players run drills. Later this month they take on Juventus FC — the team Cristiano Ronaldo now plays for.

Gianni Ferri had the chance to speak with one of his favourite players.

"I play soccer too so I just had a couple questions, and the other half of my family is Croatian, so is he, so we had a couple laughs," he said.

Daniella, Gabby, and Maddi Puzzuti had fun watching some of the team practice on Monday. Maddi still plays soccer and said it was cool to see how the professional players practice. (CBC)

Maddi, Gabby and Daniella Pizzuto thought it was "awesome" to see the team before they go play all over the world.

"It's pretty cool to see them practice," said Maddi. "They're hear in Windsor but are going to play some of the best soccer players."

The team is on a tight training schedule as they get ready to challenge some of the biggest players in the league<br><br>I’m told they’re up against Cristiano Ronaldo’s team later this month <a href="https://t.co/MnZSjO7CjT">pic.twitter.com/MnZSjO7CjT</a> —@KaitieFraser

Frosinone Calcio was founded in 1912, and was recently promoted to Italy's top soccer division, Serie A. The team now has plans to build up its fan base worldwide.

Vice president of the Ciociaro Club, Anna Vozza, explained that the Italian city of Frosinone has historic links to those who founded and now are a part of the Ciociaro.