Another weekend closure for Front Road, Turkey Creek Bridge
Front Road at the Turkey Creek Bridge in LaSalle will be closed this weekend for ongoing construction.
From 5:30 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday, travellers will be directed to a detour.
The LaSalle Transit 25 will be affected by the closure — the bus will continue on Reaume Road rather than turning onto Matchette Road. Bus stops on Matchette, Morton Drive and Front Road will be temporarily closed.
Construction will continue on Monday with one lane open in each direction. The entire project should be finished in November.
