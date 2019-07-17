Part of Front Road closed for weekend

Front Road at Turkey Creek Bridge in LaSalle will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians this weekend.

The detour runs from 5:30 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday. Alternate routes will be posted.

Turkey Creek Bridge is under construction with one lane in each direction opening Monday.

The LaSalle Transit 25 route will be adjusted slightly to accommodate the detour, with bus stops on Matchette Road between Reaume Road and Morton Drive.

Morton Drive and Front Road are out of service.

The last weekend closure was June 14-16 this year.