Group to stage protest over planned changes to Adie Knox Herman centre

Members of a group called Friends of Adie Knox plan to stage protests Thursday over the planned closure of the pool at the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex.

The group says it will be hosting a "peaceful, socially distanced" demonstration outside Windsor City Hall and the recreation centre itself.

The group is critical of the city's plan to close the pool and enter an agreement with the University of Windsor as part of a multi-million-dollar upgrade to the complex, located in Wilson Park on Wyandotte Street West. They argue the process is moving ahead with "minimal consultation."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said last week that the city is committing $42 million toward the project.

"The stars have aligned, and we are keen to make a massive investment at Adie Knox," Dilkens said in a statement. "With the plans for the Grace Hospital site and recently approved University Avenue West [Community Improvement Plan], we need to renew Adie Knox for the next generation of users."

The city said plans to upgrade the arena built in 1970 will include new services and community spaces. That may include a gymnasium, splash pad, dance studio, tennis or pickleball courts, a basketball court, and an indoor and outdoor walking track. The ice rink will remain open.

Due to the closure of the pool as part of the plan, the city has worked out nearby options for swimmers.

The city is partnering with the University of Windsor to allow the community to use the new Lancer Centre pool, which is located about a kilometre away from the Adie Knox Herman arena.

According to the city, 93 per cent of bookings could be accommodated at the university's pool, while the remainder could be relocated to the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, which is about 2 kilometres away from Adie Knox.