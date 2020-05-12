Skip to Main Content
Friend completes podcast with slain Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh
Windsor·Audio

Friend completes podcast with slain Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh

Windsor writer Fartumo Kusow partnered with the CBC's Amy Dodge to complete a podcast Kusow started with Hodan Nalayeh. Nalayeh was killed in a bomb attack in Somalia on July 12, 2019.
CBC News ·
Fartumo Kusow completed the podcast she started with Hodan Nalayeh. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

When Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh died in a July 2019 bomb attack in Somalia, recordings for a project she was working on with a friend back home in Canada were left behind.

Nalayeh and Fartumo Kusow, a writer from Windsor, Ont., were in the early days of producing a series about being single mothers, and the challenges it poses within the Somali-Canadian community.

The two friends would talk every day on the phone, which Nalayeh would sometimes record, laying the groundwork for the podcast they wanted to create together. Their plan was to get together in a studio at some point, and record the final version of their series.

When Nalayeh was killed, the podcast was incomplete. But now, with the help of CBC Windsor journalist Amy Dodge, Kusow has completed her friend's final work.

      1 of 0

      Using a combination of recordings made by Nalayeh herself in the months before her death, and new recordings done by Kusow in a Windsor studio, the podcast was created.

      Picking up the Pieces is now available on CBC Listen, the CBC Listen app or wherever you get your podcasts.

          1 of 0

          Episodes of Picking up the Pieces are also posted here:

          Host Fartumo Kusow shares the reasons she and Hodan Nalayeh created the series, and how Fartumo was able to finish the project — without her dear friend.  7:03
          Fartumo and Hodan get real about the unique challenges women in the Somali community face during divorce. 5:13
          While ending a marriage might have been the right decision, Fartumo and Hodan speak candidly about the hurdles of rebuilding their lives as single mothers. 3:58
          Fartumo and Hodan share the most important lessons they learned as single mothers -- and they aren't what you might think. 6:17
          A reality check. Fartumo's five adult children give their perspective on being raised by a single mother in Canada. 6:31
          This podcast was created to complete Hodan's vision. Her sister sheds light on how Hodan persevered as a single mother despite numerous hardships. Her son also shares a message. 5:08
          CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

          Related Stories

          Comments

          To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

          By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

          now