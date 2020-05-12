Friend completes podcast with slain Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh

When Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh died in a July 2019 bomb attack in Somalia, recordings for a project she was working on with a friend back home in Canada were left behind.

Nalayeh and Fartumo Kusow, a writer from Windsor, Ont., were in the early days of producing a series about being single mothers, and the challenges it poses within the Somali-Canadian community.

The two friends would talk every day on the phone, which Nalayeh would sometimes record, laying the groundwork for the podcast they wanted to create together. Their plan was to get together in a studio at some point, and record the final version of their series.

When Nalayeh was killed, the podcast was incomplete. But now, with the help of CBC Windsor journalist Amy Dodge, Kusow has completed her friend's final work.

Using a combination of recordings made by Nalayeh herself in the months before her death, and new recordings done by Kusow in a Windsor studio, the podcast was created.

Picking up the Pieces is now available on CBC Listen, the CBC Listen app or wherever you get your podcasts.

Episodes of Picking up the Pieces are also posted here: