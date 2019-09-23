Freida Parker Steele, 'a pillar of our black community,' dies at 90

A pillar of Windsor's black community has died.

Freida Parker Steele, one of the city's first black nurses, died Sunday at Windsor Regional Hospital. She celebrated her 90th birthday a few weeks ago.

"[Steele] was one of the first four women of African descent to become nurses in Windsor — and she went through quite a bit," explained local historian Irene Moore Davis on CBC Radio's Afternoon Drive. "But she always bore her situation with grace and dignity and really continued to push, throughout her life, for equal rights for everyone."

Moore Davis called Steele "the centre of a trailblazing family."

Her father, Alton C. Parker, was the city's — and country's — first black police detective. Steele's husband, Eugene Steele, was Windsor's first black firefighter.

Freida Parker Steele speaking to CBC News at a 2005 reunion of her late father's beloved neighbourhood parties. (CBC Archives)

"When [Freida Parker Steele] joined the nursing profession, it certainly was not encouraged for young women of African descent," Moore Davis explained, noting that Steele graduated in 1950.

"But she became the president of her graduating class, she was an extraordinary student, and she had a long career as a nurse."

Windsorites are mourning the loss of Freida Parker Steele, one of the city's first black nurses, and a pillar of the local black community. We heard more about her life from historian Irene Moore Davis. 6:40

'Quiet, persistent, fierce'

Windsor writer Marty Gervais called Steele a "quiet, persistent, fierce woman," and "Windsor's answer to Rosa Parks."

The comparison to the American civil rights icon stems from a situation that occurred shortly after Steele's graduation, when a group of newly-minted nurses decided to visit a restaurant to celebrate.

"[The owner] saw Freida Parker Steele and said 'I can't have you in my restaurant, I can't have you here,' and she escorted her out the door," Gervais said. "She very quietly left — but what [the restaurant owner] didn't realize was that in and among the graduates was also the daughter of Mayor Art Reaume."

Moore Davis, the historian, also mentioned the incident to CBC.

"When [the mayor] heard what had happened ... he used the local media to try to appeal to that restaurant owner and others to open up their doors," she explained.

Steele speaking to CBC News in 2017 with pictures of her father. (Colin Côté-Paulette/CBC)

While the mayor's appeal wasn't entirely successful, Moore Davis explained that the experience led Steele to help found an organization called the Guardian Club, which eventually became the Windsor and District Black Coalition.

"For many of us who grew up around her, she was really instrumental in sharing the stories and making sure people knew about the struggles and what was done to overcome them," Moore Davis said.

"When an elder dies, it's like a library burning to the ground — and we know that one of our mightiest trees has fallen."