Ontario French Catholic school board, CUPE Local 4299 reach tentative collective agreement

The province's French Catholic school board and the union which represents education workers at 30 schools across Windsor-Essex and other regions have arrived at a tentative collective agreement after 13 days of negotiations.

The most recent negotiation session between the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence (CscProvidence) and members of CUPE Local 4299 reportedly lasted more than 24 hours in length.

The board represents more than 10,000 students at 23 elementary schools and seven French-language Catholic secondary schools in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex-Elgin, among other regions.

The tentative collective agreement has yet to be ratified by either group and details won't be released until the document has been signed.

"We are delighted with the outcome of these negotiations," said Anthony Cutrone, president of CUPE Local 4299, in a media release. "This collective agreement recognizes the crucial importance of the work accomplished by our members and provides services to CscProvidence students."