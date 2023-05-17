Freighter carrying salt moved after running aground in Detroit River near Belle Isle

A camera mounted on the Dossin Great Lakes Museum at Belle Isle captures the moments leading up to a freighter travelling the Detroit River running aground.

A 195-metre-long freighter carrying salt ran aground in the Detroit River near Belle Isle.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the freighter was en route to Milwaukee when it made a "soft aground" — hitting mud and not rocks — around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Adeeb Ahmad says no injuries or pollution concerns were reported.

M/V Mark W. Barker ran aground in the Detroit River near Belle Isle Wednesday morning. (Andrew Dean Detroit)

Commercial traffic on the water was not impacted.

Ahmad said the vessel lost propulsion and crews are working to determine what caused the malfunction.

A tug boat moves a grounded freighter in the Detroit River Wednesday afternoon. The freighter is now anchored just west of Belle Isle in the river. (Detroit Historical Society)

The M/V Mark W. Barker is a new ship owned by the Interlake Steamship Company.

The freighter has now been tugged out and anchored west of Belle Isle.