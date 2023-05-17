Freighter carrying salt moved after running aground in Detroit River near Belle Isle
A 195-metre-long freighter carrying salt ran aground Wednesday morning in the Detroit River near Belle Isle. A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard says it was en route to Milwaukee when it made a “soft aground” — not hitting any rocks.
No injuries or pollution concerns have been reported as of yet: U.S. Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard says the freighter was en route to Milwaukee when it made a "soft aground" — hitting mud and not rocks — around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Lieutenant Junior Grade Adeeb Ahmad says no injuries or pollution concerns were reported.
Commercial traffic on the water was not impacted.
Ahmad said the vessel lost propulsion and crews are working to determine what caused the malfunction.
The M/V Mark W. Barker is a new ship owned by the Interlake Steamship Company.
The freighter has now been tugged out and anchored west of Belle Isle.