Freezing rain in Windsor-Essex forecast
Environment Canada says freezing rain could begin Tuesday night, last through to Wednesday morning
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Windsor-Essex area due to the possibility of freezing rain and ice pellets.
The statement covers Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.
Environment Canada said freezing rain is possible Tuesday night, lasting into early Wednesday morning, in those areas.
"At this time, there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the timing and amount of freezing rain," Environment Canada said in a statement.
Untreated surfaces, such as roads, parking lots and walkways, may become slippery.
