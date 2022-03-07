Freezing rain warning in effect for parts of southwestern Ontario

Canada's weather authority has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada says patches of freezing rain are anticipated to start Monday morning in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton, though Windsor-Essex may be spared as it's not part of the warning.

The freezing rain will possibly change over to snow Monday afternoon.

MORE WEATHER | Click here for current conditions.

Roads, sidewalks, and other surfaces will be slippery, Environment Canada warns.

Commuters should take extra time on the roads and watch for slippery areas.

More from CBC Windsor: