Windsor

Freezing rain warning in effect for parts of southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada warns of freezing rain and snow Monday

CBC News ·
A man walks in downtown Windsor Feb. 2, 2022. On Monday, Environment Canada is warning of freezing rain in the region which could turn to snow in the afternoon. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Canada's weather authority has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of southwestern Ontario. 

Environment Canada says patches of freezing rain are anticipated to start Monday morning in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton, though Windsor-Essex may be spared as it's not part of the warning. 

The freezing rain will possibly change over to snow Monday afternoon. 

Roads, sidewalks, and other surfaces will be slippery, Environment Canada warns. 

Commuters should take extra time on the roads and watch for slippery areas.

