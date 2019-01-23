Freezing rain warning ended, special weather statement still in effect

A special weather statement remains in effect in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton, but a freezing rain warning has ended.

The dramatic change in weather has resulted in dozens of crashes and school bus cancellations across the region.

Little of the predicted snow fell, but freezing rain started around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening and continued into Wednesday morning.

Now that freezing rain has shifted to rain, Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng said we'll be dealing with that rain for the rest of the day.

"There will be some melting," said Cheng, adding that he doesn't think it will be enough to melt all the snow, but the layer of ice should melt.

Cheng said even with temperatures above freezing, it won't feel mild.

"It's going to be windy," said Cheng. "You're talking about single-digit temperatures with the wind blowing."

The below-zero temperatures return Wednesday evening.

"It's really important to get rid of the puddles, to let the water drain, especially today," said Cheng, to avoid further ice buildup after Wednesday night's freeze.