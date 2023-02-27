Freezing rain will fall in Windsor today, and there's a warning for Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

Environment Canada has issued a warning of freezing rain and strong winds for Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton with "a few millimetres of ice accretion possible," and freezing rain is likely for Windsor-Essex too.

According to the federal weather agency, freezing rain is set to start late this morning, mixed with rain before fully transitioning to rain in the afternoon.

"Temperatures are expected to remain above zero in areas closer to Lake Erie, where precipitation may remain as rain throughout the day."

Strong winds of up to 70 km/h are also expected today and into the night for Chatham-Kent.

The agency warned of icy and slippery roads, as well as power outages.

"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," it said. "Ice buildup may cause tree branches to break."

As for Windsor-Essex, the agency says rain will start later this morning, with a risk of freezing rain. As much as 10 to 20 millimetres of rain will fall, and temperatures will reach 4 C.

Tonight, there will be periods of rain or drizzle near midnight, then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle for Windsor-Essex.