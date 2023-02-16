Freezing rain expected Thursday in Southwestern Ontario
Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton may have freezing rain, starting in the afternoon.
Rain showers may turn to freezing rain as temperatures go down
Environment Canada says there is a risk of freezing rain in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton today, as Wednesday's warm weather cools off.
The freezing rain is expected to start in the afternoon, and will potentially continue on and off into the evening.
Environment Canada says the rain may turn into ice pellets later in the evening.
The agency has not issued any warnings, watches or special weather statements for the area.