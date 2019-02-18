Skip to Main Content
Freezing rain, slippery conditions Wednesday for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Weather

Environment Canada is warning of a slippery Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement

CBC News ·
(Submitted by Ian Deck)

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. 

There is the potential for freezing rain on Wednesday. 

It will begin as snow Wednesday morning for southwestern Ontario, but will change to freezing rain, followed by straight rain later in the day. 

