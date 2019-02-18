Weather
Freezing rain, slippery conditions Wednesday for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada is warning of a slippery Wednesday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement
A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
There is the potential for freezing rain on Wednesday.
It will begin as snow Wednesday morning for southwestern Ontario, but will change to freezing rain, followed by straight rain later in the day.
