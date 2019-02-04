Freezing rain Tuesday night will make for a messy Wednesday morning commute
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement
A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Environment Canada has issued the statement in anticipation of freezing rain Tuesday overnight into Wednesday morning.
An area of freezing rain is expected to move over the area. Environment Canada said it could persist for several hours before ending midday Wednesday.
"They're giving advance notice to give people a head's up," said meteorologist Peter Kimbell. Immediately following the freezing rain, temperatures are expected to rise.
"It's pretty wild," said Kimbell about the temperature changes.
On Feb. 1, it was –18.8 C all the way up to Sunday's temperatures of 10 C. Sunday's temps weren't quite a record though: two years ago yesterday, temperatures hit 13.2 C.
There's no way of knowing if the back and forth of temperatures will continue through the rest of the winter season, but Kimbell said we have past the coldest part of the year.
"We're on the upswing," said Kimbell. "The sunshine hours are longer, temperatures are starting to slowly rise."
The weather service advises people to monitor weather conditions and travel safely, with a special eye on the Wednesday morning commute due to icy conditions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.