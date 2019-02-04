Freezing rain Tuesday night will make for a messy Wednesday morning commute

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada has issued the statement in anticipation of freezing rain Tuesday overnight into Wednesday morning.

An area of freezing rain is expected to move over the area. Environment Canada said it could persist for several hours before ending midday Wednesday.

"They're giving advance notice to give people a head's up," said meteorologist Peter Kimbell. Immediately following the freezing rain, temperatures are expected to rise.

"It's pretty wild," said Kimbell about the temperature changes.

On Feb. 1, it was –18.8 C all the way up to Sunday's temperatures of 10 C. Sunday's temps weren't quite a record though: two years ago yesterday, temperatures hit 13.2 C.

There's no way of knowing if the back and forth of temperatures will continue through the rest of the winter season, but Kimbell said we have past the coldest part of the year.

"We're on the upswing," said Kimbell. "The sunshine hours are longer, temperatures are starting to slowly rise."

The weather service advises people to monitor weather conditions and travel safely, with a special eye on the Wednesday morning commute due to icy conditions.