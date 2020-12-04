7 freezers ready for COVID-19 vaccines at Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital now has three –80 C freezers for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and four –25 C freezers for the Moderna vaccine.

The hospital's press release states the –80 C freezer can hold about 400,000 doses each, while the –25 C freezer can hold about 140,000 doses each.

"We immediately procured freezers sufficient to store the capacity needed for our region literally the minute we heard of the vaccine storage requirements," said David Musyj, President and CEO, Windsor Regional Hospital.

He said they will work with Erie-St. Clair regional partners and the Vaccination Task force on the receipt, distribution, and inoculation process.

This week the federal government says it is planning for vaccines to arrive in the first three months of 2021, with vaccinations beginning before the end of March.

In November, Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott suggested that Ontario could be handed a combined 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by March 2021, which would be enough to vaccinate 1.2 million people.