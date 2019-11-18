90 years young: Family owned and operated Freeds celebrates

Not many locally-owned and operated retail establishments make it past a decade, but one Windsor business is celebrating 90 years.

Freeds — an Ottawa Street clothing store — opened in 1929, just a few months before the stock market crashed.

Sam Freed started it all, but the store is now co-owned by grandson Dan and great grandson Evan.

"He was a man of the people ... he spoke 11 different languages and opened a store that at that time was very much a melting pot," said Dan.

Growing up in the family business means Dan has seen staff stick around for decades.

"We have staff that have been working with us for 50 years," said Dan. "I didn't know what I was getting into and the people that are there taught me how to be really good at what I do."

It wasn't Evan's plan to join the family business. He studied law and was working in Los Angeles when he got a call from his father that sold him on the tradition of coming on board.

"It wasn't in my plan, but planned life can change very quickly," said Evan. "We put a lot of elbow grease into it."

Evan said getting to work with his family is very special — there are about six family members in the store on any given day.

Keeping a 90-year-old store contemporary isn't easy.

"It's a big, big challenge," said Evan. "Every year we look at how we're going to make ourselves better."

Evan said one of the biggest advantages in making sure the business stays fresh is that they're still family-owned and operated.

"You're there, you're touching the people, you're listening," said Evan. "Knowing your economy, knowing your climate ... you can cater to a lot."