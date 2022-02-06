Convoy slows traffic at the border and closes 402 westbound Sunday

A convoy of people protesting vaccine mandates and calling for freedom slowed traffic and closed one major highway near Sarnia, Ont. for hours Sunday.

The Ontario Provincial Police warned motorists in the morning to expect delays due to high traffic volume on Hwy. 402, from Reece's Corners to the Bluewater Bridge. The highway was later closed completely westbound at Modeland Road when police said people and vehicles were on the road.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy</a> 402 westbound has been closed between Modeland Rd and <a href="https://twitter.com/BWBCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BWBCanada</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LambtonOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LambtonOPP</a> due to ongoing truck demonstration. Please avoid the highway and use alternate routes. If on the westbound hwy, take exit well in advance ^jb <a href="https://t.co/NlEfTNq8Xi">pic.twitter.com/NlEfTNq8Xi</a> —@OPP_WR

In Windsor, a line up of trucks also slowly rolled along Huron Church Road, a street leading to the Ambassador Bridge, a major commercial U.S. border crossing.. The convoy slowed but didn't stop traffic from moving, and one lane was left open so vehicles could pass.

There is a potential for traffic congestion along Huron Church Road again today. It is expected that there will be delays. Officers will work hard to keep things moving. *dg 12833. —@WindsorPolice

"No more mandates," Darren Stapleton, a truck driver by trade who took part in the Windsor protest said. "We're done with it, we want our freedoms back."

Protests have been taking place across Ontario this weekend, and across Canada, with the largest holding strong in Ottawa.

Officials declared a state of emergency Sunday saying the week-long demonstration "reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government."