Feds not picking up full Freedom Convoy blockade tab called a 'middle finger' to Windsor

Windsor's mayor says the federal government's refusal to cover off the full cost of the municipal response to the Ambassador Bridge blockade is the equivalent of a middle finger to city taxpayers.

The City of Windsor tallied up a $6.9-million bill to respond to the week-long Freedom Convoy protest that shut down international crossings starting Feb. 7, 2022.

Those costs were sent to the federal government who have agreed to pay just over $6-million of the total which did not meet the expectations of council.

"They shortchanged us by almost a million dollars," said Drew Dilkens.

The mayor said reading a letter sent by Ottawa about the spending left him more frustrated than he's ever been as a Windsor politician.

"This letter is a middle finger to the people in our community."

City should ask province for money, says MPP

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk said the federal government has promised to fund all eligible costs based off the framework between the City of Ottawa and federal government following the Freedom Convoy in the nation's capital.

"We said to the city, normally these costs are not eligible, but we will split the costs 50/50 of the legal costs as well," said Kusmierczyk.

On April 1, MP Irek Kusmiercyzk announces a $2.5 million compensation package for businesses impacted by the bridge blockade. He is flanked by Mayor Drew Dilkens and Invest Windsor Essex CEO Stephen MacKenzie. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

He said the federal government would cover costs of the police response and barriers but would not cover $10,000 in blockade-related costs tallied by Transit Windsor, or the full $1,780,982 in legal costs which included money spent on an injunction to remove protestors from the area.

That injunction, first filed by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, Global Automakers of Canada and Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers Association before being taken over by the City of Windsor, was used by police to clear the area of protestors on Feb. 14, 2022.

Kusmierczyk said the city should be looking to the provincial government to help out with costs.

He said policing is not an area of federal jurisdiction but the government decided to cover just over $6-million in blockade-related costs because "we knew that the city needed help."

"Only one level of government stepped up to support the city and that's the federal government."

Council piles on funding shortfall

The city is operating at a $2-million deficit this year according to variance reports, half of it is related to these costs.

Dilkens said he's continuing to push the federal government to cover the entire amount.

"For them to short change us almost a million dollars is really a shame," said Coun. Gary Kaschak.

He said Ottawa should not only cover these costs but also provide additional money to the city for having the Ambassador Bridge in the city's boundaries.

Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac called the response from the federal government an abomination.

"The fact that we are the international trade route from Mexico all the way up, they should be giving us a hosting fee," said Gignac.

Coun. Fred Francis asked Dilkens if there is anything else the city council could do to assist the mayor's efforts and was told "all options are on the table."

"We should get paid what's owed to us. I think that's only fair," said Francis.

"Letters and calls don't seem to work so I think we need to go one step further with that one,' said Coun. Mark McKenzie.

None of the councilors talked about what those options or steps would be.