Free skating opens across Windsor-Essex
With colder temperatures arriving, public skating is open for the season at a few locations across Windsor-Essex.
Free skates at Charles Clark Square available seven days a week
Skating at Charles Clark Square in downtown Windsor is available from Monday to Friday, 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The Lanspeary Lions outdoor covered rink on Ottawa St. is available for private rental slots, and offers free public skating Tuesday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
There are a number of free skates throughout the holidays at the Essex Centre Sports Complex as well:
- Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.
- Dec. 27, 3:30 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.
- Dec. 29, 12 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.
- Dec. 31, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
At the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre, free skates are available on Dec. 27, Dec. 29 and Dec. 31.
