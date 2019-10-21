Volunteers handing out free shawarmas at Windsor Mosque to encourage voting
'Voting only takes a few minutes,' says Mariam Rajabali
Volunteers with the Canadian Muslim Vote non-profit are spending election day handing out free shawarmas at the Windsor Mosque.
It's as a way of rewarding voters, as well as a way of encouraging constituents who have yet to cast a ballot, according to Mariam Rajabali, Windsor regional coordinator with Canadian Muslim Vote.
"Every day, Muslims are praying five times a day and a lot of those times are going to the mosque during the afternoon," she said. "So when they do that, we're trying to remind them … voting only takes a few minutes of their time."
She says both the mosque and the shawarmas are "open to anyone and everyone, even if you don't subscribe to being a Muslim."
"Food brings the community together, and if we can get people together to pray, why can't we get them to eat and vote together as well?" Rajabali added.
Rajabali, a second-year law student at the University of Windsor, is part of a group of students working with Canadian Muslim Vote to encourage Muslim voters in Windsor to participate in this year's election.
"We've had a lot of success in reaching out to organizations in Windsor specifically," she said. "The mosque has been helpful. The Islamic school in Windsor has also been really helpful with … getting the message out to parents as well."
Volunteers will continue handing out free shawarmas until 8:30 p.m.
With files from Jonathan Pinto
