'We need free education': U Windsor students rally against OSAP changes

Students organized a rally today outside the student centre at the University of Windsor to protest against the provincial governments changes to OSAP.

Elected officials, including MPs Taras Natyshak and Lisa Gretzky, attended the rally alongside students and union members.

"The minister who made the announcement said that every student that qualifies will be able to pursue post-secondary education," said NDP MP Gretzky.

"You are all here today to let the government know that every single person in this province qualifies for an education."

Peter Moore, an activist from the Young Communist League and second-year teacher's college student led the crowd in a chant of "Hey hey, ho ho, tuition fees have got to go," before saying Doug Ford was on the "attack."

"We won't let reactionaries have space on our campus," said Moore. "Our campus has standards."

Moore said the students had a collective duty to organize and fight back.

Students rally outside the University of Windsor student centre against cuts to OSAP. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"Together we will defeat the cuts to education," said Moore, adding that free education needed to be the demand.

"No tuition fees. We need free education," said Moore.

Gretzky thanked members of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario and CUPE for attending the rally, mentioning the recent plan in Ontario to remove caps on primary grade class sizes.

Students, MPs and union members protest outside the University of Windsor student centre. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"They are all standing with you, with us, to fight against the cuts to our education system," said Gretzky. "[The government] is rolling back access to affordable education. It's so important you don't have just one day of action. Contact every MPP in the province."

"What you're doing here today can make a difference."